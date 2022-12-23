Read the Jan. 6 committee's report and recommendations for preventing another riot

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has released its final report to the public.

In more than 800 pages and over the course of eight chapters, the report details what led the panel to recommend four criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump.

The panel says that while the danger to the Capitol by an armed and angry crowd was foreseeable, the fact that a president would be the catalyst was unprecedented.

"If we lacked the imagination to suppose that a President would incite an attack on his own Government, urging his supporters to 'fight like hell,' we lack that insight no more," the report says. The lawmakers add:

"The best defense against that danger will not come from law enforcement, but from an informed and active citizenry."

The lengthy introduction of the report was released on Monday, along with the announcement of criminal and ethical referrals. The full report, made public on Thursday night, includes additional evidence and citations for its conclusions.

Read the full report below.

