Former First Lady Melania Trump's mother has died, Trump announced Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," Trump posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy," she added.

Knavs and her husband Victor, natives of Slovenia, obtained U.S. citizenshipin 2018, through a path known as family-based immigration, which makes it easier for relatives of U.S. citizens to obtain their own citizenship.

