/ Roberto Marquez paints names on a cross at a memorial wall for flood victims, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (Eric Gay/AP)

A memorial wall in downtown Kerrville has become the place where this community comes to grieve, pray and pay respects to the people who lost their lives two weeks ago at the devastating flood in central Texas. People from this community tell us about their grief, recovery and what future holds for this part of the Texas Hill Country.

KERA’s James Hartley reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

