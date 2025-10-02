Two dead in car and stabbing attack at U.K. synagogue

LONDON — At least two people were killed and several injured in a car-ramming and stabbing outside Manchester's Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation on Yom Kippur.

Greater Manchester Police said the suspected attacker was shot but his condition remained unconfirmed because of "suspicious items on his person."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack "appalling" and "all the more horrific" for taking place on Judaism's holiest day. He added, "We will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe," confirming additional police were being deployed nationwide.

King Charles III said he and Queen Camilla were "deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the horrific attack in Manchester, especially on such a significant day for the Jewish community."

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham told the BBC he could "only imagine the fear this will bring," praising police for responding within seven minutes.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

