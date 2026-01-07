Losing a home and trying to rebuild in Altadena, one year after the fires

It’s been a year since wind-driven wildfires tore through residential neighborhoods in Altadena and Palisades, burning down 16,000 structures, most of them homes.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to David Brancaccio, host of Marketplace Morning Report, whose house burned down along with 15 others on his block in Altadena. He has been trying to rebuild and reporting on the efforts of others.

