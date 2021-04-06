-
'A Roof Over Your Head': Residents Put Down Roots In Fort Collins' Newest Supportive Housing ProjectHousing insecurity and homelessness were growing issues even before the pandemic, due to Colorado’s population and high cost of living. A supportive housing project in Fort Collins is changing what it looks like to get people housed.
-
The economic impacts of the pandemic have put a spotlight on housing instability, as Coloradans struggle to pay rent. A new program in Boulder aims to help tenants through housing instability by avoiding eviction.
-
Thousands of families across Northern Colorado, particularly Black and Latino residents, are struggling to pay rent because of the pandemic. In part one of 'On the Edge,' we look at the economic factors pushing people to ask for help.