Grace Hood

Last August, 3 million gallons of orange wastewater flooded into Colorado's Animas River, ending up in Lake Powell. But Congress has failed to come up with a way to stop this from happening again.
Climate change is affecting what visitors see in Mesa Verde National Park. Over the past decade, scorching wildfires have destroyed archaeological artifacts — and have also revealed new ones.
The entrance fees at some national parks increase on Thursday. It will help with upkeep of restrooms and trails, but it's likely to be a drop in the bucket.
Colorado will need more water to supply the state's fast-increasing population. So two large reservoir projects have been proposed, but some Coloradans worry about the dams' possible ecological harm.
Etsy, the website where people can buy and sell handmade goods, is rumored to be planning an initial public offering. The company won’t comment. The…
Colorado State University’s Board of Governors gave the nod to two significant construction projects Feb. 5 for the Fort Collins campus. The largest and…
From BBQ joints to ice cream parlors, more small businesses changed hands in 2014 compared to any time in recent memory. It’s a trend many business…
The year so far has been a veritable roller coaster of low oil prices, layoffs and production cutbacks across Colorado. Only recently has the price of…
As use of wind energy grows in Colorado, industry and energy grid officials are looking for more sophisticated forecasts to tell them when exactly to use…
As jury selection starts for the Aurora Theater Shooting, there's a quiet shift underway in Colorado's mental health crisis services. In 2013, Gov. John…