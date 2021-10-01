Career Education: Tomorrow Starts Today

“Tomorrow Starts Today,” is the slogan for Westminster High School’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. The school offers 13 CTE career pathways that are designed to give students both job training and education to prepare them for future success.

This episode features current and former students from the aerospace engineering and cybersecurity classes who want to work in some of Colorado’s fastest growing industries.

Watch the Westminster High School Aerospace Engineering program participate in their first U.S. Drone Soccer Tournament here:

The Colorado Dream is a production of KUNC. It was reported, written and produced by Stephanie Daniel with editing and production help from Rae Solomon. KUNC news director Brian Larson is the editor and Jackie Hai is the digital editor. The theme music was composed by Matthew Simonson and other music is by Blue Dot Sessions.

Special thanks to KUNC president and CEO Tammy Terwelp, and Jason Gonzalez.

This story was produced as part of the Higher Education Media Fellowship at the Institute for Citizens & Scholars. The Fellowship supports new reporting into issues related to postsecondary career and technical education.