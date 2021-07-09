© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Morgan County 96.7 translator continues to be off the air due to equipment damage. We are working to restore our signal. Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »
Politics

Want Changes To Colorado's Electoral District Maps? Here's How To Weigh In At Upcoming Public Meetings

KUNC | By Adam Rayes
Published July 9, 2021 at 2:30 PM MDT
The main downtown strip of Sterling, Colorado. Taken from across the street, with a statue of a man giving a boy food in the foreground.
Adam Rayes
/
KUNC
Sterling, a city in rural Logan County, will be among the first communities to host a redistricting public comment meeting.

Public Comment Meetings, July 9-16:
July 9 | Lamar: 7 p.m. at Lamar Community College Wellness Center | 2401 S. Main St. 81052
Relevant Proposed Districts: CD4, SD10, HD40
---------
July 10 | Sterling: 7 p.m. at Northeastern Jr. College Hays Student Center Ballroom | 100 College Ave. 80751
Relevant Proposed Districts: CD4, SD1, HDs 65 & 40 — More information on these below
---------
July 10 | Burlington: 11 a.m. at Burlington High School Auditorium | 380 Mike Lounge Dr. 80807
Relevant Proposed Districts: CD4, SD10, HD40
---------
July 13 | Arvada: 7 p.m. at Red Rocks Community College. IPE Room #8400 | 10280 W 55th Ave. 80002
Relevant Proposed Districts: CD7, SDs 27, 28 & 35, HDs 12-14, 25 & 26
---------
July 14 | Denver: 7 p.m. at Colorado State Capitol House Committee Rm 0112 | 200 E. Colfax 80203
Relevant Proposed Districts: CD1, SDs 18, 19, 22, 23, 25 & 26, HDs 1-9 & 18
---------

After a very rocky start, Colorado’s Independent Redistricting Commissions are finally hitting the road to gather public comment about the rough draft congressional district (CD), state Senate district (SD) and House district (HD) maps released in June.

This public comment tour is the primary reason the preliminary maps were created, as a “starting point” for deeper conversations around the state’s electoral future. The commissions and their staff will take the public’s questions, suggestions or complaints about the preliminary maps into consideration as they decide which map to submit for state Supreme Court approval in September. Those maps will likely create the state’s official districts for the next decade of elections, beginning in 2022.

Register to testify in person or virtually at upcoming hearings here. You can also leave a written comment or create your own map and leave that as a comment on the commissions’ website.

During these two months of public comment hearings, KUNC will detail some of the preliminary districts and the general redistricting process to help meeting attendees know what they're talking about. Check out the district breakdown and FAQ below for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Scroll down to learn more about these maps and the redistricting process as a whole. Click on any question for the answer and additional reading.

Have a question that isn't addressed here? Email adam.rayes@kunc.org.

Tags

PoliticsIndependent Redistricting CommissionCongressional DistrictsColorado House Colorado SenateU.S. House of RepresentativesColorado 2022 Election2020 CensusSterlingLogan County
Adam Rayes
As KUNC’s rural and small communities reporter, I help further the newsroom’s efforts to ensure that all of Northern Colorado’s communities are heard.
See stories by Adam Rayes
Related Content
Load More