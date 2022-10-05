Questions about voting or the election? Start here.
The 2022 General Election is right around the corner, and KUNC’s statehouse reporters are here to guide you through this year’s ballot. There’s a lot to take in this year, so they’ve compiled ballot measure summaries, important dates and helpful links all on one accessible page.
We’ve summarized the ballot measures below, but you can also read them in full on the Secretary of State’s website. The website also includes a list of candidates running for office.
Election Overview:
Coloradans will vote on eleven ballot measures in the 2022 General Election. Five of the measures were put on the ballot by the State Legislature. The remaining six are propositions from voters that compiled enough signatures to make it on the ballot.
Table of Contents
Legislative Initiatives
Amendment D – New 23rd Judicial District Judges
Amendment E – Extend Homestead Exemption To Gold Star Spouses
Amendment F – Charitable Gaming Constitutional Amendment
Proposition FF – Healthy Meals For All Public School Students
Proposition GG – Amount Of Tax Owed Table For Initiatives
Proposition #121 – State Income Tax Rate Reduction
Proposition #122 – Access to Natural Medicine
Proposition #123 – Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs
Proposition 124 – Concerning Liquor Licenses
Proposition 125 – Sales of Alcohol Beverages
Proposition 126 – Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages
Legislative Initiatives:
Amendment D - New 23rd Judicial District Judges
- If approved, Amendment D would direct Gov. Jared Polis to reassign judges from the existing 18th Judicial District to the new 23rd Judicial District, which was created through legislation in 2020.
- Amendment D would require 55% voter approval because it would create a new amendment to the Colorado constitution.Amendment E – Extend Homestead Exemption To Gold Star Spouses
- If approved, Amendment E would reduce the property taxes for spouses of military members who died in the line of duty. It would also apply to spouses of veterans who died as a result of a service-related injury or disease.
- Amendment E would require 55% voter approval because it would create a new amendment to the Colorado constitution.Amendment F – Charitable Gaming Constitutional Amendment
- Amendment F could lessen some requirements on nonprofit organizations relating to games of chance, specifically raffles and bingo, that raise money. If approved, it would allow nonprofits to apply for bingo-raffle licenses after three years of operation as opposed to five. It would also allow people who work on charitable games of chance to be paid.
- Amendment F would require 55% voter approval because it would create a new amendment to the Colorado constitution.Proposition FF – Healthy Meals For All Public School Students
- If approved, Proposition FF would increase state income taxes to pay for free school lunches at Colorado public schools. Taxes would only be increased for individuals making over $300,000 per year. It also would provide grants for schools to buy local food products, increase wages for school food workers, and create parent and student advisory committees that would have input on school meals.
- If approved, Proposition GG would require that any ballot initiatives clearly lay out how they would change taxes. It would require proposed initiatives to include a table showing the average tax change for different filers.
Citizen-Led Initiatives:
Proposition #121 – State Income Tax Rate Reduction
- If approved, Proposition 121 would reduce the state income tax. The tax would go from the current 4.55% to 4.40%.Proposition #122 – Access to Natural Medicine
- If approved, Proposition 122 would allow access to certain natural controlled substances, like so-called magic mushrooms, for use in mental health treatment. It would allow limited personal use and possession and, in some cases, retroactively remove convictions regarding certain natural controlled substances. It would also establish a program for safe, supervised use of the substances and an advisory group to guide the program. Local government would also have limited regulatory power under the proposition.Proposition #123 – Dedicated State Income Tax Revenue for Affordable Housing Programs
- If approved, Proposition 123 would earmark already-existing tax revenue as funding for affordable housing. 60% of the dedicated money would go to financing programs to reduce rents, purchase property for affordable housing projects and build other assets for renters. The other 40% would go to programs for affordable homeownership, for people experiencing homelessness, and support local planning. The proposition would also require local governments to look for more affordable housing funding than they currently are.Proposition 124 – Concerning Liquor Licenses
- If approved, Proposition 123 would increase the number of liquor businesses and licenses that a person can be connected with. It would allow for up to eight licenses by 2026.Proposition 125 – Sales of Alcohol Beverages
- If approved, Proposition 125 would create a new type of license to sell beer and wine. The new license would allow grocery stores, convenience stores and other businesses to sell beer and wine.Proposition 126 – Third-Party Delivery of Alcohol Beverages
- If approved, Proposition 126 would make it easier for businesses to deliver alcohol. It would allow establishments with liquor licenses to deliver alcohol through third-party services and would make it easier for those services to provide alcohol delivery. It also would remove the cap on the percentage of a business’ sales that can go to alcohol delivery.
Important voter information:
- In-person voting will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 8
- Eligible Coloradans can register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through Oct. 31 to receive a ballot in the mail. After that date, Coloradans can register, receive a ballot, and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
- Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax.
- Over 400 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers will be available for voters by Oct. 24, however some locations will open prior to Oct. 24. Voters can look up their locations, opening date and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.
Important dates:
- October 17 – This is the first day ballots can be mailed to registered Colorado voters, except for military and overseas voters.
- October 21 – Deadline for mail ballots to be sent to each registered eligible voter for the 2022 General Election.
- October 24 – Drop boxes open to accept mail ballots for the 2022 General Election statewide. The minimum number of required Voter Service and Polling Centers must be open for the 2022 General Election.
- October 31 – Deadline to register to vote for all types of voting, including mail-in ballots, a voter registration agency, at DMV facility or online.November 1 – Last suggested day to return ballots by mail.
- November 2 – Suggested date for all voters to submit ballots at Voter Service and Polling center or an official drop box, and not by mail.
- November 8 – Election Day. Eligible voters must have submitted their ballot or be in line to vote by 7pm for their ballot to be counted.
- Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7pm on Election Day and received by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Colorado voters can visit GoVoteColorado.gov to:
- Register to vote or update their voter registration
- Find their local County Clerk
- Find their closest drop box or voting center
- Sign up to track their ballot using BallotTrax
- Find accurate election information