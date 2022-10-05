Questions about voting or the election? Start here.

Legislative Initiatives:

- If approved, Amendment D would direct Gov. Jared Polis to reassign judges from the existing 18th Judicial District to the new 23rd Judicial District, which was created through legislation in 2020.

- Amendment D would require 55% voter approval because it would create a new amendment to the Colorado constitution.

- If approved, Amendment E would reduce the property taxes for spouses of military members who died in the line of duty. It would also apply to spouses of veterans who died as a result of a service-related injury or disease.

- Amendment E would require 55% voter approval because it would create a new amendment to the Colorado constitution.

- Amendment F could lessen some requirements on nonprofit organizations relating to games of chance, specifically raffles and bingo, that raise money. If approved, it would allow nonprofits to apply for bingo-raffle licenses after three years of operation as opposed to five. It would also allow people who work on charitable games of chance to be paid.

- Amendment F would require 55% voter approval because it would create a new amendment to the Colorado constitution.

- If approved, Proposition FF would increase state income taxes to pay for free school lunches at Colorado public schools. Taxes would only be increased for individuals making over $300,000 per year. It also would provide grants for schools to buy local food products, increase wages for school food workers, and create parent and student advisory committees that would have input on school meals.

- If approved, Proposition GG would require that any ballot initiatives clearly lay out how they would change taxes. It would require proposed initiatives to include a table showing the average tax change for different filers.