2022 Midterm Election
2022 Midterm Election
Follow KUNC's coverage of the 2022 midterm election, and get results on all the state races here.
Jackie Hai
/
KUNC
Politics
Live Blog: The 2022 Midterm Election in Colorado
Stay up to date on the latest happening in the 2022 midterm elections here in Colorado, with reporting from the KUNC team.
News
Colorado votes to dedicate $300 million annually to housing
News
Colorado Latinos overwhelmingly voted for Democrats despite Republican hopes to win them over
News
Race between Boebert and Frisch remains razor close in 3rd Congressional District
News
Yadira Caraveo poised to win in Colorado's 8th District
Politics
You voted in the midterms - what happens to that vote?
NPR News
Biden cheers Democrats for avoiding a 'red wave' in the midterm elections
News
Colorado Democrats dominate in 2022 general election, according to early results
Politics
A look into Election Day in Northern Colorado
Politics
It’s election day, and there’s a lot at stake in Colorado
Politics
Latino voters in the 8th district are interested in issues, not politics, this election season