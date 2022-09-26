© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Election 2022

2022 Midterm Election

2022 Midterm Election

Follow KUNC's coverage of the 2022 midterm election, and get results on all the state races here.

Loading...

voting_election_day_i_voted_sticker_20191105.jpg
Jackie Hai
/
KUNC
Politics
Live Blog: The 2022 Midterm Election in Colorado
Stay up to date on the latest happening in the 2022 midterm elections here in Colorado, with reporting from the KUNC team.