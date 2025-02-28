© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: Vacancy appointments get lots of lawmakers to the capitol. Is it time for a change?

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Bente Birkeland,
Lucas Brady WoodsJesse Paul, The Colorado Sun
Published February 28, 2025 at 1:56 PM MST
Colorado state Sen. Chris Hansen, stands at a podium wearing a blue suit and plaid tie at a bill-signing ceremony in 2023. A female state representative wearing an orange top, a woman with grey hair and a blue vest, and a bald man in a blue suit stands out of focus behind him watching him speak. The dark wood walls and a blue backdrop are also visible.
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Colorado state Sen. Chris Hansen, front, speaks at a bill-signing ceremony in 2023. Hansen's abrupt resignation and open support for a pair of people to succeed him in the legislature has prompted some to call for reforming the vacancy-appointment system.

A lot of Colorado lawmakers got their foot in the door at the statehouse not through the ballot box, but through a side door — a vacancy committee.

State lawmakers leave office early for all sorts of reasons. Some get new jobs or retire. Occasionally people resign amidst scandal.

When they do, a committee is put together by their party to pick their replacement. And it happens often. Roughly 25% of the people serving this session in the Colorado General Assembly landed their House and Senate jobs that way.

But in recent years, there’s been grumbling about the vacancy committee process, with many calling it “undemocratic” and saying it’s time for reform.

In the latest episode of Purplish, CPR’s Bente Birkeland, KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods and The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul dig into how the process works, why it’s firing up people on both sides of the aisle and what kinds of changes are being considered.

One of the most important things to understand about the vacancy committee process is who it involves. Committees members are exclusively party insiders, often the most hardened partisans. Unaffiliated voters and those registered with other parties have no representation.

What this means is that the process tends to favor well-connected party loyalists. Instead of making their case to ordinary Coloradans, candidates usually win by cultivating relationships with vacancy committee members, running a shadow campaign completely outside of public view.

The process has had its critics for years, but they became more vocal this winter, when state Sen. Chris Hansen, D-Denver, abruptly stepped down just days after winning reelection. Hansen's open endorsement of one House lawmaker to succeed him — and a second endorsement of another person to succeed that lawmaker — led even the state's Democratic Party leader to call for reforms to vacancies committees.

He joined many others who have called for an overhaul. Their ideas have included opening vacancy committees to more people, requiring candidates to disclose their campaign finances, and barring vacancy appointees from running for reelection. The last would discourage ambitious politicians from using vacancy committees to get into office.

And there is the possibility of filling vacancies another way entirely. Many states hold special elections when legislative seats open up, or they give elected officials, such as county commissioners or the governor, the power to fill vacancies. But there are pros and cons to any approach.

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. This episode was edited by Megan Verlee and sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. Our theme music is by Brad Turner.
Tags
Politics Colorado Capitol News AlliancePurplishvacancy committeesChris Hansen
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
See stories by Bente Birkeland
Lucas Brady Woods
I’m the Statehouse Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the Colorado State Capitol. I cover the legislature, the governor, and government agencies.
See stories by Lucas Brady Woods
Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun
See stories by Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun