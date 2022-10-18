TNC offers a ‘Goldilocks’ option for saving Western land as wind and solar boom

The global environmental nonprofit, in an analysis published this week, estimates that the West’s 11 states could meet net-zero emissions by 2050 with just 21 million acres of infrastructure, such as wind turbines, solar panels and transmission lines.

One strategy is to develop fewer wind farms, which require many acres of land and miles of power lines, and build more solar farms near large cities, said Nels Johnson, the group’s North America energy program director.

“That ends up being a really important factor in how we try and optimize between getting to net-zero and protecting the environment,” said Johnson, who’s based in Bozeman, Mont.

Johnson said another important approach would be developing more clean energy infrastructure on lower-quality agricultural lands that have little value due to characteristics like drought, contamination, and low soil productivity.

Johnson also said good planning and the most efficient technology mix could save more than 10 million acres of wildlife habitat and nearly 3 million acres of prime farmland from being developed for clean energy.

The overall cost of this “Goldilocks” scenario – which TNC calls the “High Electrification Scenario” – would be $268 billion through 2050, according to the study. That’s only 3% more expensive annually than staying on the current development track without the increased protections of natural areas and prime farmlands across the West.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting .

The photo included in this story is licensed under Flickr Creative Commons .

Copyright 2022 KUNR Public Radio. To see more, visit KUNR Public Radio.