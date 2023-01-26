© 2023
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News
Mountain West News Bureau
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Red lighting could rewild night skies plagued by light pollution

Boise State Public Radio News | By Sasa Woodruff
Published January 26, 2023 at 10:04 AM MST
In Grand Teton National Park, biology professor Jesse Barber is testing how red street lights might mitigate the effects of light pollution on wildlife, such as moths and bats.
Hunter Cole
/
Boise State University
In Grand Teton National Park, biology professor Jesse Barber is testing how red street lights might mitigate the effects of light pollution on wildlife, such as moths and bats.

This story is part of a series called "After Dark." Find other stories in the series here.
The longest night of the year will be on Dec. 21, the winter solstice. For about a century, Earth’s nights have not been as dark as they once were because of artificial lighting that comes from sources like street lights, neon signs and car headlights.

In this installment of our “After Dark,” series, we hear from Boise State University professor, Jesse Barber, who’s studying how lighter nights are affecting animals and insects and how an experiment in Grand Teton National Park could mitigate the effects of light pollution.

Here are a few things you can do to lessen light pollution :


Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio
Copyright 2023 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags
Regional News Mountain West News BureauDark Skies
Sasa Woodruff