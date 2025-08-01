© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Mountain West News Bureau
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

How the Pamunkey Indian Tribe is protecting its land from rising seas

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published August 1, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
The Pamunkey Indian Tribe's reservation in Virginia is facing increasing flooding.
1 of 3  — Pamunkey flooding 2.jpg
The Pamunkey Indian Tribe's reservation in Virginia is facing increasing flooding.
Joseph Capella
The reservation is dealing with water on two fronts: rising sea levels and flooding from storms
2 of 3  — Pamunkey flooding 3.jpg
The reservation is dealing with water on two fronts: rising sea levels and flooding from storms
Joseph Capella
Joseph Capella, the tribe's Natural Resources Director, says that some of the roads and infrastructure in the area are not equipped to handle the increasing flooding.
3 of 3  — Pamunkey flooding1.jpg
Joseph Capella, the tribe's Natural Resources Director, says that some of the roads and infrastructure in the area are not equipped to handle the increasing flooding.
Joseph Capella

Across the country, rising seas are threatening Indigenous lands. The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, which sits on a bend in the Pamunkey River in Virginia, was recently named one of the most endangered historic places in the country by The National Trust for Historic Preservation. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke with two representatives from the tribe about the work they are doing to protect Pamunkey lands and what is at stake.

The Pamunkey are dealing with both sea level rise and stormwater flooding. To combat these challenges, the tribe is taking a multi-pronged approach, including shoreline reinforcement and engineering assessments of the reservation. "Being an underserved community, a lot of the roads, a lot of the landscape wasn't really designed with these climate risks in mind," Joseph Capella, the tribe's Natural Resources Director, said.

For the Pamunkey, this work is about more than protecting the land. "We think of natural and cultural resources as being pretty inextricable," Kendall Stevens, the tribe's Cultural Resources Director, said. "So we're really worried about the cultural impacts too of losing this land."

Daniel Spaulding