Multiple Studies Show Natural Sounds Improve Health

A new study shows that listening to nature could have significant health benefits.

Colorado State University, Michigan State University, Carleton University and the National Park Service worked together on the project. They aggregated data from several studies and found that just listening to natural sounds can improve your health. Those benefits ranged from alleviating stress, to improving cognitive functioning to reducing pain during surgical procedures.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.