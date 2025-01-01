Shanna Lewis (she/her/hers) joined KRCC in 2021 as the Growth/General Assignment Reporter.

Shanna joined KRCC after 15 years as an independent Southern Colorado based radio producer, journalist and photographer, regularly contributing to KRCC and CPR News, as well as NPR. Her freelance print and photography have been featured on NationalGeographic.com, The Denver Post, The National Post (Canada), High Country News, U.S. News and World Report and other publications. Shanna served on the board of directors for KLZR 91.7 FM, a community radio station in rural Colorado, for 15 years. She's contributed to and collaborated on numerous award-winning broadcast, online and multimedia projects and is the recipient of multiple awards for reporting and photography.