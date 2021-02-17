Colorado Edition: Uncovering The Past

Today on Colorado Edition: We get the latest from Wednesday’s state of the state address by Gov. Jared Polis. We’ll also take a look at where the state is at in its economic recovery. Plus, we’ll learn more about how Colorado is moving forward in helping victims of recent unemployment fraud, and we hear about the Equal Justice Initiative, which works with community organizations throughout the country to help resurface the lost stories of lynchings.

Today’s guests include: Lucas High, a reporter with BizWest; Gavin Dahl, reporting for KVNF; and Jennifer Taylor, a senior attorney at the Equal Justice Initiative. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC’s state Capitol reporter Scott Franz.

