Colorado Edition: Betting On The Unknown

On today’s Colorado Edition: As districts work to get educators vaccinated, schools across the state are gradually welcoming back students for full-time, in-person instruction. We’ll talk with two teachers about what it’s like getting back to the classroom during the pandemic. We’ll hear about the unexpected flood of betting on an unlikely sport: table tennis. We talk with artist Narkita Gold about her project highlighting Denver’s growing Black community. And we’ll hear a review of the new movie Supernova.

Today’s guests include: CarrieAnn Mathis, a teacher at Middle Park High School, and Jerry Roark, a first-grade teacher in Jefferson County; Denver-based artist Narkita Gold; Conor McCormack-Cavanaugh, sports reporter with Westword; and Jackson Wieger, a contributing writer for Denver Sports Betting. This episode also features KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz.

