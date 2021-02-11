© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Betting On The Unknown

On today’s Colorado Edition: As districts work to get educators vaccinated, schools across the state are gradually welcoming back students for full-time, in-person instruction. We’ll talk with two teachers about what it’s like getting back to the classroom during the pandemic. We’ll hear about the unexpected flood of betting on an unlikely sport: table tennis. We talk with artist Narkita Gold about her project highlighting Denver’s growing Black community. And we’ll hear a review of the new movie Supernova.

Today’s guests include: CarrieAnn Mathis, a teacher at Middle Park High School, and Jerry Roark, a first-grade teacher in Jefferson County; Denver-based artist Narkita Gold; Conor McCormack-Cavanaugh, sports reporter with Westword; and Jackson Wieger, a contributing writer for Denver Sports Betting. This episode also features KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado EditionColorado Edition
Colorado Edition
