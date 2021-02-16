© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: The Future's So Bright

MSU_Denver.jpg
Metropolitan State University of Denver

On today’s Colorado Edition: We’ll learn about the state’s efforts to boost the number of adults pursuing higher education to help meet modern workforce demands. And we’ll hear from the president of Metropolitan State University of Denver, who’s working to shore up funding for institutions serving diverse student bodies. We’ll explore how one Colorado school district is using Indigenous identity and culture to stop drug use among teenagers. And, we’ll meet Time magazine’s first-ever Kid of the Year, Gitanjali Rao.

Today’s guests include: Jason Gonzales, higher education reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado; Janine Davidson, president of Metropolitan State University of Denver; and freelance science reporter Seré Williams, who interviewed Gitanjali Rao. This episode features reporting from KUNC’s American Dream reporter Stephanie Daniel.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • First Covid-19 vaccines arrive and are administered in Colorado.
    News
    Colorado Edition: Same Pandemic, Different Day
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: As we approach a year of COVID-19 in Colorado, we explore the ins and outs of pandemic fatigue. We’ll also learn more about recent drug overdose data, which shows overdose deaths in Colorado more than doubled in 2020 from the year before. Plus, we’ll look into Greeley’s interest in – and the opposition to – the Terry Ranch project, which would provide a new water source for the city. And we get a lesson in baseball history from the president of the Negro League Baseball Museum.
  • school_classroom_desks_chairs_jacqui_brown-cc-by-sa.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Betting On The Unknown
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    As districts work to get educators vaccinated, schools across northern Colorado are slowly welcoming back students for full-time, in-person instruction. We’ll talk with two teachers about what it’s like getting back to the classroom during the pandemic. We’ll hear about the unexpected flood of betting on an unlikely sport: table tennis. We talk with artist Narkita Gold about her project highlighting Denver’s growing Black community. And we’ll hear a review of the new movie Supernova.
  • IMG-3114.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Timing Is Everything
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We speak to a professor who is using the second impeachment of Donald Trump as a learning opportunity about American democracy. We’ll also hear about the successes and shortcomings of co-responder models in law enforcement, which entails sending mental health professionals on emergency calls along with police officers. Plus we’ll check in on the wolf reintroduction process, which Coloradans voted in favor of last November. And we hear about a new comedy club opening in Fort Collins.
Load More