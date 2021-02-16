Colorado Edition: The Future's So Bright

On today’s Colorado Edition: We’ll learn about the state’s efforts to boost the number of adults pursuing higher education to help meet modern workforce demands. And we’ll hear from the president of Metropolitan State University of Denver, who’s working to shore up funding for institutions serving diverse student bodies. We’ll explore how one Colorado school district is using Indigenous identity and culture to stop drug use among teenagers. And, we’ll meet Time magazine’s first-ever Kid of the Year, Gitanjali Rao.

Today’s guests include: Jason Gonzales, higher education reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado; Janine Davidson, president of Metropolitan State University of Denver; and freelance science reporter Seré Williams, who interviewed Gitanjali Rao. This episode features reporting from KUNC’s American Dream reporter Stephanie Daniel.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.