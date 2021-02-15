© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Same Pandemic, Different Day

First Covid-19 vaccines arrive and are administered in Colorado.
Helen H. Richardson
/
The Denver Post
Gov. Jared Polis, left, watches as Gina Harper, clinical coordinator with pharmacy, right, reconstitutes a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before it is administered to the first patients in Colorado at UC Health Poudre Valley Hospital on Dec. 14, 2020.

Today on Colorado Edition: As we approach a year of COVID-19 in Colorado, we explore the ins and outs of pandemic fatigue. We’ll also learn more about recent drug overdose data, which shows overdose deaths in Colorado more than doubled in 2020 from the year before. Plus, we’ll look into Greeley’s interest in – and the opposition to – the Terry Ranch project, which would provide a new water source for the city. And we get a lesson in baseball history from the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Today’s guests include: Jennifer Brown, a reporter with the Colorado Sun; and Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro League Baseball Museum. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC reporter and producer Rae Solomon; and KUNC’s Colorado River basin reporter Luke Runyon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Adam Rayes (@arayes17), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

