Colorado Edition: Same Pandemic, Different Day

Today on Colorado Edition: As we approach a year of COVID-19 in Colorado, we explore the ins and outs of pandemic fatigue. We’ll also learn more about recent drug overdose data, which shows overdose deaths in Colorado more than doubled in 2020 from the year before. Plus, we’ll look into Greeley’s interest in – and the opposition to – the Terry Ranch project, which would provide a new water source for the city. And we get a lesson in baseball history from the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Today’s guests include: Jennifer Brown, a reporter with the Colorado Sun; and Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro League Baseball Museum. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC reporter and producer Rae Solomon; and KUNC’s Colorado River basin reporter Luke Runyon.

