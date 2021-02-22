Colorado Edition: Could It Happen Here?

Today on Colorado Edition: We examine Colorado’s existing power grid and winter contingency plans to see whether a large-scale failure could be possible here. We’ll also hear how Larimer County’s reserve officers training program is addressing growing mental health issues among its ranks. Plus, we hear from Front Range Community College’s new executive director of equity and inclusion about the issues in the current system and what it will take to change them. And we hear a report on food insecurity in the Mountain West region.

Today’s guests include: Abenicio Rael, executive director of equity and inclusion at Front Range Community College; and Michael Booth, a reporter with the Colorado Sun. And today’s show features reporting from: KUNC’s mental health reporter Leigh Paterson and Mountain West News Bureau reporter Stephanie Serrano.

