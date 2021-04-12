Colorado Edition: To Have And Have Not

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore what gun legislation state lawmakers are considering after last month’s mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder. We also hear about a bipartisan bill that would fund intensive tutoring for students across the state to address learning loss over the course of the pandemic. Plus, we learn how Colorado’s billionaires not only avoided financial losses in 2020, but came out with billions more to their names, and we hear about a bill in Montana which would strip protections from the grizzly bear, which has seen its population rebound since its listing as an endangered species about 50 years ago.

Today’s guests include: Erica Breunlin, who covers education for the Colorado Sun; and Justin Wingerter, a political reporter for The Denver Post. And today’s show features reporting from: KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson; and Mountain West News Bureau reporter Dante Filpula Ankney.

