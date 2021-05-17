Colorado Edition: Rewriting The Rules

Today on Colorado Edition: We learn more about the latest guidance for mask-wearing in Colorado. Then, we hear about a new bill that aims to give Coloradans more control over their personal information on the internet. And, we learn about researchers examining the walls of the Grand Canyon to understand more about climate change. Plus, we find out about an art exhibition in Loveland that’s elevating the voices of Asian American artists.

Today’s guests include: Tamara Chaung, the Colorado Sun’s tech, business and economic reporter; KJZZ senior field correspondent Ron Dungan; senior curatorial assistant for the department of Textile Art and Fashion at the Denver Art Museum, Jane Burke; and Louisville-based artist Grace Gee. This episode features special reporting from KUNC economy reporter Matt Bloom.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ) and Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.