© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Mask Communication

Published July 20, 2021 at 6:01 PM MDT
student_mask_SD_20200616.jpg
Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
/

Today on Colorado Edition: As parents, students, and staff get ready for the upcoming school year, some COVID-19 guidance for classrooms is yet to be determined. We hear the latest, and explore how getting back to our favorite pre-pandemic activities is more difficult for those who are immunocompromised, especially in areas where vaccination rates are low. We hear about the rise in non-police crisis response teams across the state, including in Denver, which just approved more funding for their program. And, we discuss the response to a new state law which bans the use of American Indian imagery in school mascots.

Today’s guests include: Chalkbeat Colorado reporter Yesenia Robles; and Colorado Sun writer Sue McMillin. Today’s show also features reporting from KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson; and the Mountain West News Bureau’s Maggie Mullen.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Colorado Edition
KUNC's Colorado Edition is a daily look at the stories, news, people and issues important to you. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains.
See stories by Colorado Edition
Related Content
  • flaming gorge.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Pressure In The Mountains
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We hear how drought is pressuring the massive plumbing systems that divert water from the Colorado River to faraway communities. We also explore the results of a recent survey that asked 150 people experiencing homelessness in Denver to share their lived experiences and recommendations for more helpful policies. Plus, we learn how inflation across the country is impacting Coloradans, and we revisit a conversation with a record-breaking professional mountaineer.
  • colorado-river-fcc_rennettstowe_07272010.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Nature's Rights
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We hear what new research reveals about the path for Colorado’s goal of 100% renewable energy by 2040. We also look back on the legacy of a public television music video showcase that first aired in Colorado in the 1980s. And, we learn how a Nederland town board agreement to recognize the rights of a body of water could allow for fewer legal battles, and more neighbor-to-neighbor conversations.
  • story practice.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: On The List
    Colorado Edition
    ,
    Today on Colorado Edition: We explore how drought conditions in the West are affecting hydropower production at the county’s biggest dams – and how it could lead to increased electric bills. We also hear more about a Colorado program that’s screening babies for a rare and deadly genetic disease. We learn about Colorado Rockies star player Trevor Story, whose time with the team may be drawing to a close. And, we hear tips from Colorado business executives for finding the perfect camping site.
Load More