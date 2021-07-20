Colorado Edition: Mask Communication

Today on Colorado Edition: As parents, students, and staff get ready for the upcoming school year, some COVID-19 guidance for classrooms is yet to be determined. We hear the latest, and explore how getting back to our favorite pre-pandemic activities is more difficult for those who are immunocompromised, especially in areas where vaccination rates are low. We hear about the rise in non-police crisis response teams across the state, including in Denver, which just approved more funding for their program. And, we discuss the response to a new state law which bans the use of American Indian imagery in school mascots.

Today’s guests include: Chalkbeat Colorado reporter Yesenia Robles; and Colorado Sun writer Sue McMillin. Today’s show also features reporting from KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson; and the Mountain West News Bureau’s Maggie Mullen.

