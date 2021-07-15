© 2021
Colorado Edition: Nature's Rights

Published July 15, 2021 at 5:55 PM MDT
colorado-river-fcc_rennettstowe_07272010.jpg
Rennett Stowe
/
CC BY 2.0
The Colorado River in Colorado.

Today on Colorado Edition: We hear what new research reveals about the path for Colorado’s goal of 100% renewable energy by 2040. We also look back on the legacy of a public television music video showcase that first aired in Colorado in the 1980s. And, we learn how a Nederland town board agreement to recognize the rights of a body of water could allow for fewer legal battles, and more neighbor-to-neighbor conversations.

Today’s guests include: U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory principal energy analyst Paul Denholm and Save the Colorado director Gary Wockner. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

