Colorado Edition: Nature's Rights

Today on Colorado Edition: We hear what new research reveals about the path for Colorado’s goal of 100% renewable energy by 2040 . We also look back on the legacy of a public television music video showcase that first aired in Colorado in the 1980s. And, we learn how a Nederland town board agreement to recognize the rights of a body of water could allow for fewer legal battles, and more neighbor-to-neighbor conversations.

Today’s guests include: U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory principal energy analyst Paul Denholm and Save the Colorado director Gary Wockner . Today’s show features reporting from KUNC arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick .

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

