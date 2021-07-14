Colorado Edition: On The List

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore how drought conditions in the West are affecting hydropower production at the county’s biggest dams — and how it could lead to increased electric bills. We also hear more about a Colorado program that’s screening babies for a rare and deadly genetic disease. We learn about Colorado Rockies star player Trevor Story, whose time with the team may be drawing to a close. And, we hear tips from Colorado business executives for finding the perfect camping site.

Today’s guests include: BizWest reporter Tommy Wood and Colorado Sun reporter Jennifer Brown. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC’s Western Water reporter, Luke Runyon.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ), Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions .