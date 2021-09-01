Indictments In Elijah McClain's Death, Schools Navigating The COVID Surge, And Law Enforcement Vacancies

Today on Colorado Edition: We learn about the recent indictment of Aurora police officers and paramedics involved in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, an unarmed Black man who was placed in a chokehold and injected with ketamine. Then, we hear how students, teachers and administrators are adjusting to the latest COVID-19 protocols as they embark on the new school year. And, we wrap up our series on policing with a look at why so many officers are leaving the force, and what the Boulder Police Department is trying to do about it.

Today’s guests include Erica Meltzer, bureau chief of Chalkbeat Colorado. This episode features reporting from KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson, and Capital Coverage reporter Scott Franz.

