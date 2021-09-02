Leaving Afghanistan; Overcrowded Hospitals

Today on Colorado Edition: As the 20-year war in Afghanistan came to a close this week, American troops weren’t the only ones leaving. We hear about evacuations for Afghans who are escaping the ever-growing Taliban presence — specifically the effort to get one Colorado State University graduate out of the country. Then, we hear about the excess of patients filing into Colorado hospitals, and how doctors are navigating the delta variant surge.

Today's guests include Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention for UCHealth, and Dr. Steven Loecke, chief medical officer for Banner Fort Collins Medical Center and McKee Medical Center. Today's episode features reporting from KUNC investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O’Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ) and Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.