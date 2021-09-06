Helping Pollinators, Rights For Bodies Of Water, And An Early Chapter Of Colorado's Jewish History

Bees are dying worldwide from disease, pesticide use, and habitat loss. We hear about an organization that’s managing hives and tracking honey to help bees form healthier colonies. We also hear about a resolution the town board of Nederland passed to recognize the rights of the nearby Boulder Creek watershed. And in light of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, we look back at an early chapter of Colorado’s Jewish history.

