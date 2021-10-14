Colorado Edition: Battling wildfires with tech; climate change spending; Miss Amazing pageant

One of Colorado’s largest and most destructive wildfires started one year ago today — and the impacts of the East Troublesome Fire are still being felt in Grand Lake. KUNC’s Scott Franz reports on new technology aimed at protecting residents from these deadly wildfires.

The President's Build Back Better agenda aims to create jobs and lower costs for working families by making sure the wealthiest Americans and large corporations pay more in taxes. Senior manager of the Environmental Defense Action Fund, Matthew Garrington , tells us how the plan — and a new climate change spending package — might help fund climate change action in Colorado.

The national Miss Amazing pageant celebrates women and girls with disabilities. Savanah Overturf , from Fort Collins, was crowned Miss Amazing 2021, and she joins Colorado Edition to tell us about her plans for her year-long reign.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) and edited by Henry Zimmerman ( @kombuchacowboy ). Our production team includes Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ), Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Google Play , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!