Colorado Edition: Aurora mobile response team; wetland wildlife, Fat Babes In The Wild

Published October 15, 2021 at 2:26 PM MDT
An early morning photo of BLM-managed ACEC Blanca Wetlands, a network of lakes, ponds, marshes and wet meadows designated for its recreation and wetland values.

Last month, the city of Aurora launched a new crisis intervention program, in which unarmed, trained mental health professionals respond to some emergency calls. We talk to program manager Courtney Tassin, Falck Rocky Mountain paramedic Alex James, and Aurora mental health clinician Tandis Hashemi to learn how the program has fared in its inaugural month.

In Western Colorado, work is underway to ensure that birds, insects, mammals and plants can live and thrive near bodies of water. KVNF’s Laura Palmisano tells us more about wetland habitat restoration in the Gunnison Valley.

Colorado might be known as a hiker’s haven, but for beginners, the state’s endless trails can seem a bit uninviting. We talk to Rachael Gareri, creator of Fat Babes In The Wild, about her hiking group that's making space for people of all body types outdoors.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunesSpotifyGoogle PlayStitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

Aurora Police DepartmentPolice ReformHiking
