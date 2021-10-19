Colorado Edition: School bus driver shortage; Special Olympics Hall of Fame

The Poudre School District, covering areas like Fort Collins, Laporte and Timnath, is operating with significantly fewer drivers than previous years. Everyone from drivers to students and parents are feeling the impact. We talked with PSD director of transportation, Jake Bell, and PSD bus driver, Jessica Bard, about how they are dealing with the shortage.

Last week, Special Olympics Colorado held their Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Denver. Lauren Kelly was inducted as the 2021 Female Athlete of the Year. We spoke with Kelly and the CEO and president of Special Olympics Colorado, Megan Scremin, about the ceremony and the Special Olympics community.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.



Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.