Colorado Edition: Overwhelmed ICUs; diversion programs for adult offenders

While some experts say the worst of the delta variant surge is behind us , ICUs are filling up in Colorado with the fewest beds available since the start of the pandemic. Critical care physician and pulmonologist at UC Health, Dr. Diana Breyer , and regional medical director for Northern Colorado Hospitalists with Banner Health, Dr. Marsha Hamner , give us an update on how things are looking in Northern Colorado hospitals.

Earlier this month, the district attorney’s office in Colorado’s 8th Judicial District significantly expanded diversion opportunities for adults in Larimer and Jackson counties. 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin tells us how these programs aim to hold offenders accountable for their actions while diverting them from the criminal justice system.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) and edited by Henry Zimmerman ( @kombuchacowboy) . Our production team includes Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ), Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Google Play , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!