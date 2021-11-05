Colorado Edition: New state budget; loopholes to methane regulations

Earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis unveiled his $40 billion budget proposal for the next fiscal year, beginning on July 1. KUNC’s Scott Franz tells us about the proposal's major investments in funding education, combating air pollution and addressing homelessness.

This week, as global lawmakers meet at the COP26 summit to discuss climate action in Scotland, oil and gas companies in Colorado are facing regulation standards of their own. However, according to KUNC’s Rae Solomon, some of these companies have found loopholes that allow them to skirt the regulations regarding methane emissions.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole ( @ErinOtoole1 ) and edited by Henry Zimmerman ( @kombuchacowboy) . Our production team includes Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ), Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes , Spotify , Google Play , Stitcher , or wherever you get your podcasts.

You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Friday at 2:30 and at 6:30 p.m.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members . Thank you!