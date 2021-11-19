Colorado Edition: Police reform in Aurora; a new kind of nuclear plant; abandoned oil and gas wells

The indictment of the police officers and paramedics involved in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain has led Aurora, Colorado to rethink its system of policing. Now, the city is set to approve a new plan to reform its police and fire departments. KUNC’s Michael de Yoanna tells us about the investigation that led up to this moment.

A coal-powered plant in Kemmerer, Wyoming is shutting down, but a new kind of nuclear plant is rising from its ashes. Mountain West News Bureau’s Judy Fahys tells us about the new Bill Gates-backed experiment to run a nuclear plant on Natrium technology.

What happens when oil and gas companies go bankrupt and can’t afford to properly shut down their wells? The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission is trying to decide. Andrew Forkes-Gudmundson, deputy director of the League of Oil and Gas Impacted Coloradans , tells us about the lasting effects of orphan wells.

Today's episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman ( @kombuchacowboy) and edited by Tess Novotny ( @tess_novotny ). Our production team includes Alana Schreiber ( @ayyschreib ) and Rae Solomon ( @raedear1 ). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

