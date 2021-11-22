Colorado Edition: Opioid addiction stigma; Native American school mascots

Last year, Colorado saw a record high in the number of people who lost their lives to opioid overdoses. KUNC’s Stephanie Danie l tells us about the state’s anti-stigma campaign, Lift the Label, that encourages those abusing opioids to seek treatment. She also brings us a conversation about the structural side of stigma with Daniel Goldberg , associate professor at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus Center for Bioethics and Humanities.

Over the summer, Gov. Polis signed a bill to ban Native American school mascots. Now, a North Dakota-based group is questioning the bill’s constitutionality in a new lawsuit. Staff attorney for the Native American Rights Fund, Matthew Campbel l, tells us about the lawsuit and his research into the impacts of Native American school mascots.

Today's episode of Colorado Edition was hosted by Henry Zimmerman and edited by Tess Novotny. Our production team includes Alana Schreiber and Rae Solomon. KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

