Colorado Edition: Scholarships for displaced Aurarians; financial aid for Hispanic students in Weld County; looming federal water cutbacks

People are often displaced from where they live in the name of urban development. That happened when Denver’s Auraria campus was established as the home of two universities and a community college. The institutions initially offered scholarships to those who were forced out. As KUNC’s Stephanie Daniel reports, they recently expanded that promise.

Scholarships can be a critical factor for many in pursuit of higher education. That’s one of the main reasons the Greeley-based organization Hispanic Women of Weld County expanded their longstanding scholarship program. This year they offered a dozen scholarships, up from their typical two or three. To explore the differences these scholarships are making, we spoke with two Northern Colorado students who received them from the organization. Victoria Silva is a full-time pre-med student at Aims Community College. Yessica Elena Rodriguez is a graduate student at the University of Northern Colorado. We also spoke with Hispanic Women of Weld County treasurer Trisha Garcia-Nelson.

Over the last two decades, much of the West has experienced major drought. This has taken a toll on water supplies across the region. With federal mandatory water cutbacks coming for some growers at the beginning of the new year, farmers stand to see their production heavily impacted. Cronkite News reporter Emma VandenEinde brings us the story from the fields of central Arizona.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and edited by Henry Zimmerman (@kombuchacowboy). Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

