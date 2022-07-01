Colorado Edition: Roe v. Wade in Colorado; salvaging memories from the Marshall Fire; the Greeley Stampede's 100th year

Coloradans are still processing the Supreme Court’s historic decision to end federal abortion rights. Some residents are joining together to protest, while others are making plans to protect — or challenge — access to abortion here. KUNC’s Scott Franz has more on the early reactions to the ruling, and what it might mean going forward.

KUNC's Beau Baker spoke to Dr. Warren Hern, director of the Boulder Abortion Clinic. He's been providing access to care since 1975, and says that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact abortion services in Colorado.

In the months after the Marshall Fire devastated parts of Boulder County, many families returned to sift through the debris. KUNC’s Leigh Paterson brings us a story about the memories contained in salvaged objects.

The Greeley Stampede returned this year for the first time since COVID.. The summer rodeo festival celebrated its 100th year with rides, children activities, and food vendors at the Island Grove Regional Park. KUNC's Yoselin Meza Miranda was there, along with lots of families enjoying live music, kid’s sheep races, and, of course, a multitude of different food trucks.

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran.

