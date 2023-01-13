Colorado Edition: EV chargers in rural areas, access to abortion pills, and the film 'Women Talking'

Featured Segments

An EV charger in a place where there aren’t a lot of electric vehicles? Policymakers in Colorado envision a future with close to a million electric cars on the road by 2030. But before all those electric cars can hit the roadways, we’ll need a way to charge them. That includes in rural areas, not typically electric vehicle hotbeds.

KUNC’s Rae Solomon spent the day at an EV fast charging station in rural Colorado to learn more.

Expanded access to abortion pills: Major drug stores will soon be able to distribute abortion pills. The Federal Drug Administration made changes to a rule last week that gives women access to the pill at retail pharmacies.

Kate Coleman is an expert on abortion access and teaches at the College of Nursing at the University of Colorado Anschutz and talks about what these changes mean.

Film review: Women Talking: As an actor, Sarah Polley’s films include The Sweet Hereafter, The Weight of Water and The Secret Life of Words. Then, as a writer and director, Polley made the challenging Stories We Tell. And now she has a new movie called Women Talking. KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz says that what the women talk about is disturbing and important.

Credits

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital editor Jenn de la Fuente.

