© 2023
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: EV chargers in rural areas, access to abortion pills, and the film 'Women Talking'

By Yoselin Meza Miranda
Published January 13, 2023 at 2:19 PM MST
Fast EV charger Night.jpg
Rae Solomon
/
KUNC
The EV fast charging station in Julesburg, Colorado

Featured Segments

An EV charger in a place where there aren’t a lot of electric vehicles? Policymakers in Colorado envision a future with close to a million electric cars on the road by 2030. But before all those electric cars can hit the roadways, we’ll need a way to charge them. That includes in rural areas, not typically electric vehicle hotbeds.

KUNC’s Rae Solomon spent the day at an EV fast charging station in rural Colorado to learn more.

Tad Huser.jpg
News
'The toughest stretch': Rural Colorado and the push to electrify roadways
Rae Solomon

Expanded access to abortion pills: Major drug stores will soon be able to distribute abortion pills. The Federal Drug Administration made changes to a rule last week that gives women access to the pill at retail pharmacies.

Kate Coleman is an expert on abortion access and teaches at the College of Nursing at the University of Colorado Anschutz and talks about what these changes mean.

Film review: Women Talking: As an actor, Sarah Polley’s films include The Sweet Hereafter, The Weight of Water and The Secret Life of Words. Then, as a writer and director, Polley made the challenging Stories We Tell. And now she has a new movie called Women Talking. KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz says that what the women talk about is disturbing and important.

WOMEN TALKING
Film Reviews
Film Review: "Women Talking" provides rare look glimpse into horrific conversations
Howie Movshovitz

Credits

Colorado Edition is hosted by Yoselin Meza Miranda and produced by the KUNC newsroom, led by news director Sean Corcoran. Web was edited by digital editor Jenn de la Fuente.

The mission of Colorado Edition is to deepen understanding of life in Northern Colorado through authentic conversation and storytelling. It's available as a podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Yoselin Meza Miranda
As a general assignment reporter, I stay on top of what is happening in our community and in our state. I make sure that my community in Northern Colorado can understand the information that I am delivering. I also host Colorado Edition and love to connect with listeners with knowing that they are choosing our station for the latest news and weather conditions.
See stories by Yoselin Meza Miranda