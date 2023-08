Saturdays at 7 and 8 p.m.

Music 101 is part music/part history lesson with your teacher and host Margot. Every week, Margot highlights a different chapter in music history, bringing you songs you love and the stories behind them. Music 101 explores how music and history both affect one another, while highlighting topics like the Wrecking Crew, banned and censored songs, the Civil Rights Movement, CBGB’s, the Hammond organ in rock — and much more. More details on The Colorado Sound »