My first fish Published August 23, 2023 at 10:17 AM MDT Listen • 0:29 Brittany Peterson / APFILE - Utah State University lab technician Justin Furby weighs a smallmouth bass, June 7, 2022, in Page, Ariz. Confirming their worst fears for record-low lake levels, National Park Service fisheries biologists have discovered that smallmouth bass, a non-native predator fish, has made its way through Glen Canyon dam and appear to have spawned in the lower Colorado River, where it can prey on humpback chub, an ancient native fish they have been working to reestablish. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson, File)