© 2023
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sonic ID

Team Tuba

Published December 11, 2023 at 10:25 AM MST
A person holds a shiny golden trumpet on their lap with a lit-up music stand with sheet music on it in front of them.
B Mat an gelo
/
Unsplash
Sonic ID