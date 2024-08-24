Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes try to turn hype into wins as they move into the Big 12

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have changed conferences, coordinators, and their offensive line (again). They've also changed up their uniforms.

What hasn't changed — the fanfare that follows the team. No matter their record, the Buffaloes remain at the center of the college universe as they make a return to the Big 12 this season.

Sanders Year 2 starts next Thursday when the Buffaloes host FCS power North Dakota State. This season promises to be as entertaining as ever for Sanders & Co., with celebrities galore sure to show up at Folsom Field, along with pro scouts. After all, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and do-it-all phenom Travis Hunter are not only Heisman hopefuls but possible top NFL picks.

They're tuning out all the noise from detractors.

"I'm ready to go out there and show everybody what's up," said safety Shilo Sanders, whose team started 3-0 last season before finishing 4-8. "Going through criticism, that's going to happen the more you level up. ... Keep working and show what you can do on the field. That's what really matters."

Deion Sanders turned a cold shoulder toward the media recently over perceived negative coverage and the use of certain words such as "chemistry."

"You guys use it all the time — what is it?" Sanders said of chemistry. "Everybody keeps throwing that word out."

Sanders insisted that everything in Boulder is still going according to plan. In fact, "everything is right on schedule," he contended.

The team was forecasted as a 3 1/2-win team a year ago. This season, the total has been bumped up to the cusp of bowl territory at 5 1/2 victories, according to BetMGM College Football Odds. The Buffaloes were picked to finish 11th in the Big 12 media poll as they make their way back to a league they called home until 2011 when the school jumped into the Pac-12.

The roster has been retooled, with 38 new players joining since the spring, including quite a few from the transfer portal. Colorado has completely rebuilt its offensive line to protect Shedeur Sanders after he was sacked 52 times.

In addition, the coaching staff was altered. Now running the defense is Robert Livingston, who was brought in after coaching the secondary with the Cincinnati Bengals. Overseeing the offense will be Pat Shurmur. The longtime NFL coach joined the Buffaloes last season as a quality control analyst but was promoted to co-offensive coordinator when the team was scuffling.

Shurmur and Shedeur Sanders have already developed a rapport.

"He understands my playing style a little more," the quarterback said. "He's able to hear me."

Keeping Shedeur Sanders protected

Shedeur Sanders is coming off a season in which he threw for a school-record 3,230 yards despite missing the season finale with a fracture in his back. Given the struggles to keep him upright — or establish a run game — the Buffaloes made finding offensive line help a top priority.

Among the new starters is five-star recruit Jordan Seaton, who will help protect Sanders' blind side.

New coaches with NFL experience

Deion Sanders added several former NFL players to the coaching staff. Phil Loadholt is in charge of the offensive line, Damione Lewis the defensive line and Warren Sapp was brought on board as the senior quality control analyst on defense.

"It's hard to direct a person and teach them where to go if they haven't been there themselves," Sanders said.

Look good, play good

Deion Sanders had a hand in tweaking the Colorado uniforms this season. In addition, he and his staff will wear custom-designed headsets.

"The motto is you look good, you feel good. Consequently they play good," Sanders said. "That's what we're aiming for."

The running game

Colorado averaged 68.9 yards rushing per game, which was 130th in the country. To ignite the ground game, the team added Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden. He rushed for 663 yards and six TDs in 13 games — spanning two seasons — with the Buckeyes.

The schedule

The school completely sold out of season tickets for the year and only have a smattering of single-game seats remaining (under 3,000 tickets are available for North Dakota State). The schedule features back-to-back trips to Nebraska (Sept. 7) and Colorado State (Sept. 14) before returning home on Sept. 21 to host Baylor. That contest will mark Colorado's first Big 12 Conference game since 2010.