The hype was high and a record-breaking crowd buzzed at the 2024 Rocky Mountain Showdown

A different vibe could be felt across northern Colorado leading up to the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday in Fort Collins.

The series between rivals Colorado and Colorado State shifted to CSU's campus for the first time since 1996. Last season, they played an double-overtime thriller last season in Boulder where CU prevailed, 43-35.

Rams fans were anxious to reclaim bragging rights and they were out in force Saturday. A record-breaking crowd of more than 40,000 was on hand at Canvas Stadium and the game was broadcast nationally on CBS.

Nearly four hours before kickoff, friends and families tailgated with barbecue dishes and spirits. Some tossed around a football as they waited for the game to start.

Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC Fans of both Colorado State and Colorado play a game of "spike ball" as part of tailgating activities prior to Saturday's "Rocky Mountain Showdown" football game between the two schools on CSU's campus in Ft. Collins.

One crew of folks played a competitive game of spike ball, including CSU alum Jacob Buchanan and his sister Lauren, who went to CU.

“I grew up a CSU fan," said Jacob. "We both did but then she went to CU."

"We make it work," Lauren quipped.

Both left no secret who they thought was going to win.

"I think it’s going to be 34-14 CSU," said Jacob.

"Go Buffs! He’s wrong!" Lauren responded. "I think it’s a no-brainer that it’s Prime Time baby!"

It was "Prime Time" for certain as "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders as his Buffs came away with a 28-9 win over the Rams.

The Buffs have won seven consecutive games in their series with Colorado State.

It'll be a while until the next Rocky Mountain Showdown, though. The rivalry now goes on hiatus for five years through a contractual agreement between the institutions. It will return to Fort Collins in 2029.