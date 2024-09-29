Poudre School District football's best are highlighted in the 3rd annual Canvas Community Classic

The 3rd annual Canvas Community Classic featured four teams from the Poudre School District in two games.

They played at Canvas Stadium on the Colorado State University campus Friday.

Fans and alumni from Timnath, Wellington, Poudre, and Rocky Mountain high schools took in the action on an unusually mild late-September evening.

1 of 8 — Canvas Community Classic 3.jpg Timnath runs the ball on an offensive play against Wellington early on in the first game of the Canvas Community Classic on Friday, Sept. 27 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. 2 of 8 — Canvas Community Classic 5.jpg The Timnath Middle High School cheerleaders kept the crowd entertained at halftime in the first game of the Canvas Community Classic between Timnath and Wellington on Friday, Sept. 27 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC 3 of 8 — Canvas Community Classic 10.jpg Players from the Rocky Mountain High School football team share a laugh on their sidelines in the second quarter of their contest against Poudre High School in Fort Collins on Friday, Sept. 27. Rocky Mountain won in a rout, 43-6. Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC 4 of 8 — Canvas Community Classic 6.jpg Wellington fans cheer on their team as they battle Timnath in the first game of the Canvas Community Classic on Friday, Sept. 27 in Fort Collins. Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC 5 of 8 — Canvas Community Classic 12.jpg Bradley Irwin (l.) and John Frisknee, teachers for the Rocky Mountain High School choir and marching band, cheer on their team in the third quarter of the Canvas Community Classic against Poudre High School on Friday, Sept. 27 in Fort Collins. Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC 6 of 8 — Canvas Community Classic 7.jpg The Boxelder Cup trophy sits on the sidelines during the first game of the Canvas Community Classic between Wellington High School and Timnath on Friday, Sept. 27 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Wellington rallied late and won the game, 15-14. Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC 7 of 8 — Canvas Community Classic 13.jpg The Rocky Mountain High School cheerleaders celebrate as their team takes a big lead against Poudre High School in the second game of the Canvas Community Classic on Friday, Sept. 27 in Fort Collins. Rocky Mountain won the game, 43-6. Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC 8 of 8 — Canvas Community Classic 14.jpg Poudre High School's football team prepares to run an offensive play against Rocky Mountain High School in the second game of the Canvas Community Classic on Friday, Sept. 27 in Fort Collins. Michael Lyle, Jr. / KUNC

"It's incredible," said Canvas CEO Chad Shane, who watched most of the action from the sidelines. "Canvas is all about community, and that's what this is to us. Several communities coming together, competing against each other and then shaking hands and being friends afterwards."

Wellington rallied to beat Timnath in the first game, 15-14, to claim the annual Boxelder Cup while Rocky Mountain overwhelmed Poudre in the nightcap, 43-6.

