Four turnovers doom Colorado State in 43-17 loss to Miami (Ohio) at the Arizona Bowl

Kevin Davis had a career-high 148 yards rushing and two touchdowns on just nine carries Saturday and Jordan Brunson also ran for two TDs to help Miami (Ohio) beat Colorado State 43-17 at the Arizona Bowl.

Davis scored on a 4-yard run with 12:35 left in the third quarter, Matt Salopek forced a fumble that was recovered by Silas Walters and quarterback Brett Gabbert's first rushing touchdown of the season — a 10-yard scramble that capped a 47-yard drive — made it 22-3 about 2 minutes later.

After the Rams failed to convert a fourth-and-4 from the 5, Davis took a hand off up the middle and raced untouched for a 97-yard touchdown to give the RedHawks a 26-point lead with 6:45 remaining in the third quarter. George Swarn's 98-yard TD against Western Michigan in 1984 is the longest run in RedHawks history.

Miami (9-5) is 9-7 all-time in bowl games.

Colorado State (8-5) committed four turnovers which the RedHawks converted into 19 points.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi threw a 56-yard touchdown pass to Stephon Bailey and Peter Montini scored on a 1-yard run for the Rams.

Dom Dzioban made field goals of 34, 26 and 24 yards and the RedHawks led 9-3 lead at halftime. Dzioban's 26 made field goals are tied with Sam Sloman (2019) — a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 NFL draft — for second most on the program's single-season list. Graham Nicholson made 27 of 28 last season and won the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation's top kicker.

The Rams made their first bowl appearance since 2017, when they lost 31-28 to Marshall at the New Mexico Bowl.