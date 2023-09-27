The Middle with Jeremy Hobson joins the KUNC fall lineup

Starting September 28, KUNC listeners can join in a political discussion like no other.

Every Thursday at 7:00 p.m., The Middle with Jeremy Hobson gives space for those who find themselves caught between sides, be those the left or right ideologies, or the East or West Coast geographies. A weekly, live national call-in program, The Middle gives voice to those outside the polarized extremes.

"As we enter into election season, and look to the horizon to next year's election year, it's important for KUNC listeners to hear from both sides of the political aisle," says KUNC programming and operations manager Desmond O'Boyle. "In addition to hearing different perspectives, The Middle brings in voices from rural and flyover states across the U.S. that are often not heard. In a divided political landscape, hearing those voices is critical to democracy and journalism."

Each week, host Hobson is joined by two panel guests, and they take your calls and messages while DJ Tolliver spins some tunes. Call in ahead to leave a voicemail at 844-464-3353.

Listen to The Middle with host Jeremy Hobson Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. on KUNC.