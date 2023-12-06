KUNC announces its 2023 holiday programming schedule

Happy Holidays from the staff here at KUNC! We're happy to announce our 2023 yuletide specials on the air! Don't forget, you can check the interactive schedule at any time.

Friday, Dec. 8

8 p.m. - Hanukkah Lights: NPR an hourlong special celebrating the Jewish festival of lights through original stories read by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz. Join NPR for an hour of powerful and poignant storytelling about family, faith, and the miracle of Hanukkah.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

8 p.m. - Festive Alt Latino: NPR Music’s Alt.Latino presents a 2015 encore featuring songwriter/performer Gaby Moreno and her band performing tracks from her popular holiday album Posada — recorded live at the KUT studios in Austin, Texas. She was joined by special guests Gina Chavez and Chicano Zen bandleader and record producer Michael Ramos.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

8 p.m. – Tinsel Tales, Christmas Favorites, Episode 1: This year, a radio tradition continues — stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk — these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season.

Thursday, Dec. 21

8 p.m. – Tinsel Tales, Christmas Favorites, Episode 2: NPR fills millions of homes each holiday with humor, warmth, and a host of festive voices. Continuing with the tradition of first Tinsel Tales program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. Hosted by Lynn Neary.

Friday, Dec. 22

6 p.m. – A Car Talk Xmas Carol Redux: A refreshed and updated version of a holiday classic, in a twenty-nine minute non-fundraising special. Starring Tom and Ray Magliozzi and a stellar cast of public radio personalities including Robert Siegel as Bob Cratchit. From NPR and WBUR.

8 p.m. – Tinsel Tales, Christmas Favorites, Episode 3: Listeners tune to NPR for extraordinary Christmas stories that transport you to unexpected places. Baxter Black ponders the meaning of Christmas for Cows, Bailey White sneaks into her neighbor’s yard in search of an elusive hemlock tree; Julie Zickefoose serenades her neighbors on the coldest night of the year.

Some of these programs will also be rebroadcast over the Christmas Even weekend:

Saturday, Dec. 23

5 p.m. — NPR’s Tinsel Tales, Christmas Favorites – Episode 1

6 p.m. — Festive Alt Latino

Sunday, Dec. 24

5 p.m. — NPR’s Tinsel Tales, Christmas Favorites – Episode 2

6 p.m. — NPR’s Tinsel Tales, Christmas Favorites – Episode 3