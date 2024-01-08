New weekday programming is coming to KUNC starting January 15

We're excited to announce some new weekday programming changes at KUNC. Starting January 15, we're shuffling some afternoon programming around, mainly moving Q With Tom Power to noon and moving The World to 2 p.m.

On Point will no longer be on the air Mondays through Thursdays at noon.

See a PDF version of our new schedule here.

Our new lineup is as follows:



Monday through Thursday

1A: 10 a.m. - noon

Q With Tom Power - noon - 1 p.m.

BBC Newshour: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

The World: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

(on Thursdays, The Middle with Jeremy Hobson airs from 2 - 3 p.m.)

Marketplace: 3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

All Things Considered: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.



Fridays

1A: 10 a.m. - noon

Science Friday: noon - 2 p.m.

The World: 2 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Marketplace: 3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

All Things Considered: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

About the shows

Q With Tom Power: Five days a week acclaimed interviewer Tom Power sits down with the artists, writers, actors and musicians who define pop culture.

The World: The World is a co-production of PRX and WGBH that broadcasts from the Nan and Bill Harris Studios at WGBH in Boston, Massachusetts. Launched in 1996 in response to a lack of international news in commercial media, The World has remained one of public radio’s most essential programs by providing its listeners with daily access to voices and stories not heard anywhere else.